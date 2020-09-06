 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in St. Louis
Man shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Saturday in the 5000 block of Cates Avenue, police said.

Police got the call just before midnight and found the victim on the sidewalk. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

