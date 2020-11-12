Man shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Thursday in St. Louis.
Police said the unidentified victim was shot about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He died at the scene.
No additional information was immediately released, including if police have a suspect in the killing.
With at least 222 homicides this year, St. Louis is experiencing a record homicide rate.
The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.
But the population of St. Louis has continued to dwindle over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. The result this year is a homicide rate that’s projected to be 79, a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.
Check back for updates.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
