Man shot to death in St. Louis
Man shot to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Thursday in St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified victim was shot about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of North 13th Street. He died at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released, including if police have a suspect in the killing.

With at least 222 homicides this year, St. Louis is experiencing a record homicide rate.

The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.

But the population of St. Louis has continued to dwindle over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. The result this year is a homicide rate that’s projected to be 79, a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.

Check back for updates.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

