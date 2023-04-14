A man was shot to death late Thursday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

The unidentified victim was found on the ground about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. He died at the scene.

Police have no suspects in the case.

The victim's name and age have not been released.

The St. Louis Police Department on Thursday morning reported that there have been 38 homicides so far this year.