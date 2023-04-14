A man was shot to death late Thursday in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was found on the ground about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. He died at the scene.
Police have no suspects in the case.
The victim's name and age have not been released.
The St. Louis Police Department on Thursday morning reported that there have been 38 homicides so far this year.
Tags
Policing & Protests
Weekly updates highlighting our coverage of police protests and the government's response to the calls for reform.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today