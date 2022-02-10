Man shot to death in village of Norwood Court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death early Thursday at an apartment complex in the village of Norwood Court.
Police have not released the man's name or age.
He was shot about 1:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the man died at the scene.
Norstead Walk is just south of Interstate 70 and west of Lucas and Hunt Road.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
