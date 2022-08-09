 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot to death in Walnut Park East neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Monday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The unidentified victim was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Police say they don't know the name or age of the man who died. They have no suspects.

The homicide would be the 113th of the year in St. Louis, and the fourth in Walnut Park East.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News