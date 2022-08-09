Man shot to death in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Monday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Woodland Avenue. He died at a hospital.
Police say they don't know the name or age of the man who died. They have no suspects.
The homicide would be the 113th of the year in St. Louis, and the fourth in Walnut Park East.
From staff reports
