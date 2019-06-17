A man was shot dead early Monday in the city's West End neighborhood.
The unidentified victim was found dead about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Howell Avenue.
Police are calling it a homicide. They have released nothing else about victim or the crime.
Violent crime in the West End neighborhood has dropped slightly. Between December and May, there were 66 violent crimes there (no homicides there, but 41 assaults, 21 robberies and four rapes.) In the same six-month period the previous year, the West End neighborhood had 72 violent crimes (one homicide, 42 assaults, 26 robberies and three rapes.)
