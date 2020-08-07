Man shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis County early Friday.
The shooting was about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 9800 block of Ventura Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County.
County police said they were called for a shooting and found the man inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
The man has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.