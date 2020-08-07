You have permission to edit this article.
Man shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County
Man shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis County early Friday.

The shooting was about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 9800 block of Ventura Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

County police said they were called for a shooting and found the man inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.

Sports