Man shot to death inside home in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot to death inside a home in north St. Louis County early Friday.

The shooting was about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 9800 block of Ventura Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

County police said they were called for a shooting and found the man inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.