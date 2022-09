ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The man, in his 50s, was discovered shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. He has not been identified.

The scene was near the edge of the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Police said the suspected killer is a man but they did not have him in custody and did not release a description of him.