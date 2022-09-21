Man shot to death inside home in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a home in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The man, in his 50s, was discovered shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. He has not been identified.

The scene was near the edge of the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said the suspected killer is a man but they did not have him in custody and did not release a description of him.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the neighborhood.