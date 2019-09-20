A man was shot dead Thursday night in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County. The man's name has not been released.
Police were called about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to a commuter lot in the 4300 block of North Hanley Road. However, police said, the man wasn't shot on the commuter lot. Police said he had been shot nearby, in or near the intersection of North Hanley Road and University Place Drive.
He had shot at least once and died at the scene. St. Louis County police are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.