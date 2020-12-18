Man shot to death near Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death late Thursday night in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue near Fairground Park, St. Louis police said.

The unidentified man was in his 20s, police said. He was found dead about 11 p.m. inside a vehicle.

Police said they had no suspects.

The killing is the 251st homicide of the year in St. Louis, compared to 189 this time last year, said department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.