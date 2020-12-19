Man shot to death near Fairground Park is identified

ST. LOUIS — The man who was shot to death late Thursday night in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue near Fairground Park has been identified as Michael Woods.
Woods, 26, was found dead about 11 p.m. inside a vehicle. His home address couldn't be clarified on Saturday by St. Louis Police.
Police urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. A tip left with CrimeStoppers, at 866-371-8477, may come with a reward.
From staff reports
