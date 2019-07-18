ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death late Wednesday night near the Halls Ferry Circle.
Police said the unidentified victim was found dead about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near Halls Ferry Circle at Riverview Boulevard. The scene is in the city's Baden neighborhood.
Police released no additional information.
Total crime in Baden is up more than 28% from the same six-month period last year.
Among the violent crimes there, police investigated six homicides in Baden from January to June this year, compared with two in the same period last year.
