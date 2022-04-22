 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot to death near Penrose Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death near Penrose Park in north St. Louis early Friday, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of North Bircher Boulevard.

The man had been shot several times, police said, and died there, in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Check back for updates.

 

