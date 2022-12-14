Man shot to death on parking lot in Black Jack

A man was shot to death Tuesday night on a parking lot in the Black Jack area of north St. Louis County.

The unidentified man was discovered dead in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called there for an assault and found the victim had been shot.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are handling the investigation. No information was released about a suspect.

The crime scene is near Parker and Old Halls Ferry roads in Black Jack.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.