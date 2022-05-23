Man shot to death on parking lot of restaurant in O'Fallon, Illinois

Investigators with the Major Case Squad were searching for the killer who shot a man to death Sunday night outside the Bella Milano restaurant in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Ivan J. Marshall.

Dispatchers said the restaurant manager called police at about 10 p.m. Sunday to say that one of his employees had been shot behind the restaurant.

Police found Marshall on the parking lot of the restaurant, at 455 Regency Park. He had been shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

Authorities have not provided Marshall's hometown.

The shooting happened about an hour after the restaurant closed.

Police did not immediately have a description of the gunman. A witness said the killer drove off in a four-door, light-gold or tan sedan with a missing rear hub cap, and that other suspects ran off. The car was heading north on Regency Park toward a hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 618-624-9399 or the O’Fallon police at 618-624-4545.

UPDATED at 7 a.m. with victim identified as employee of restaurant.

