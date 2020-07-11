You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death outside Berkeley gas station
BERKELEY — A man was found fatally shot early Saturday outside a PetroMart station, police said.

Officers from the Berkeley Police Department got called to a shooting at the station at 8601 Airport Road at 12:40 a.m, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police found the man lying on the pavement near a vehicle in front of the gas station with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The man, believed to be 32 years old, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting all the department at 636-529-8210.

