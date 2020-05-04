You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death while buying drugs at Hazelwood hotel, police say
HAZELWOOD — A man was shot to death in an apparent drug-related homicide early Monday at a Hazlewood hotel, police said.

The 32-year-old man was killed about 1:45 a.m. at the hotel at 7350 North Hanley Road, authorities said. The man's name has not been released. 

Officers found him dead in a room at the Extended Stay hotel, police said. He had been shot multiple times.

Hazelwood police Maj. Ken Jewson said detectives are interviewing more than a half-dozen witnesses. He said it appears the victim had come to the hotel to buy drugs.

Police said a man who ran from the hotel may have been the killer. 

