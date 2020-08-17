Man shot trying to foil vehicle break-in in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who attempted to stop someone from breaking into his vehicle near Cherokee Street in south St. Louis was shot in the stomach Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the intersection with Cherokee Street, police said. When a 30-year-old man spotted someone trying to break into his vehicle, he confronted that man, who pulled a gun and shot the vehicle owner and ran off, police said. The vehicle owner was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition, police said.