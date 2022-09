ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are handling a shooting investigation after a man was dropped off at a hospital Thursday night in critical condition.

The unidentified victim was likely to die, police said, so homicide investigators took the case.

Someone dropped off the shooting victim at a hospital before 11 p.m. Thursday, and police aren't sure where the attack happened. They had no suspects.

The victim had been shot twice in the head and was in critical and unstable condition.