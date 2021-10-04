Man shot while breaking into car in city's Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head Monday night while trying to break into a vehicle in the city's Carondelet neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported near the 100 block of Iron Street in south St. Louis about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A large police presence, including at least seven or eight police vehicles and two crime scene vans, was at the scene late Monday night.

The victim was reportedly not conscious, but was breathing shortly after the shooting, police said. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.