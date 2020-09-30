Man shot while driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man driving on Interstate 70 near Union Boulevard was shot in the leg early Wednesday, police said.
The 26-year-old man was stable at a hospital after the 1 a.m. shooting, authorities said.
He told police he was driving west on I-70 near Union when someone in a silver four-door sedan fired shots into his car. He drove off the highway and contacted an acquaintance, who took him to the hospital, police said.
Police had no suspects Wednesday.
