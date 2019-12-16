Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man was shot while driving on Interstate 70 near West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis early Sunday morning, police said. 

Officers met the 60-year-old victim at a gas station about 4 a.m. Sunday. He told police he was driving on the highway when he heard gunshots coming from the the West Florissant overpass and realized he had been shot on his left side, police said. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The man got off the highway and called the police. He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition. 

Police did not release more details on the shooting Sunday. 

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Tags

View comments