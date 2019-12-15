ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man was shot while driving on Interstate 70 near West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers met the 60-year-old victim at a gas station about 4 a.m. Sunday. He told police he was driving on the highway when he heard gunshots coming from the the West Florissant overpass and realized he had been shot on his left side, police said.
The man got off the highway and called the police. He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Police did not release more details on the shooting Sunday.