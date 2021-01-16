Man shot while trying to break into south St. Louis home, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while attempting to break into a south St. Louis home through a window Friday evening, according to St. Louis police.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 2000 block of Knox Avenue in the Ellendale neighborhood and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was shot while trying to climb through the window of a home with three people inside. The occupants were two men, ages 49 and 28, and one woman, age 56, but police did not specify who shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

