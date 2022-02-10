Man shot wife, then himself, in Franklin County

UPDATED with more detail from police

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man shot his wife and then himself Wednesday night near Gerald, but both survived, officials said Thursday.

Major T.J. Wild with the Franklin County sheriff's office said the man's condition was "touch and go" and the woman was expected to survive. They were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in the St. Louis area.

Both were shot in the 1500 block of West Flottmann Road, which is east of Highway 338. Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

The woman called 911 about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to say her husband had shot her twice, and that her husband had also shot himself.

