Man shot with flare gun in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood denies police account of situation

ST. LOUIS — A man shot with a flare gun in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday evening said on Friday police statements about the shooting are false.

The shooting victim, who is not named because he has not been charged with a crime, Contacted the Post-Dispatch to say he was giving food to homeless people when he was shot by an unknown person, not looking to buy drugs as police wrote in the incident report.

Police on Friday declined to comment, saying they had no other information on the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, police reported they found the victim near the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue with burns on his body and his car on fire, and he admitted he was in the neighborhood to buy drugs.

The victim says that was an assumption on the police's part and he never gave a statement about the incident.

Crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 24 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.

