Man shot with flare gun while trying to buy drugs in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday said a man is in stable condition after being shot with a flare gun while trying to buy narcotics near the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police found a man in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue with burns on his body and his car engulfed in flames.

The man told police he was in the neighborhood trying to buy narcotics when a man on a bicycle shot at him with a flare gun. The man realized upon driving away that his car was on fire.

Police did not say Tuesday what kind of narcotics the man was trying to buy or if charges are being pursued against the suspect or victim.

Crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighorhood is down about 24 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.

