Man slain at apartment in village of Norwood Court
NORWOOD COURT — A man was shot to death Monday night inside an apartment in the village of Norwood Court, authorities said.

St. Louis County police said the body of the man was discovered about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court.

Police haven't released the victim's name or the circumstances of the shooting. County detectives are handling the investigation.

Norwood Court, a village of about 900 people, is near Lucas and Hunt Road and Interstate 70.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

