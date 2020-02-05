Man slain at St. Louis apartment complex in Downtown West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down early Wednesday at a high-rise apartment building in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis.
The man was shot several times about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at CityView Apartments, 110 North 17th Street.
The victim's name has not been released. Police also have not released any details about a suspect or what led to the shooting.
The CityView apartment complex, a 13-story building, was formerly called the Plaza Square apartments.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
