Man slain in Castle Point area of north St. Louis County identified

Updated Tuesday with the identity of the victim.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 24-year-old man found shot Sunday in the front yard of a home in the Castle Point area later died at a hospital, police said.

Police found Anthony Irvin, 24, of Hazelwood, about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10500 block of Castle Drive, near Baroness Drive.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, a system of microphones tuned to the sound of gunfire.

The area is in unincorporated north St. Louis County, southwest of Interstate 270 and Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Irvin had been shot at least once, said officer Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. County police are investigating the shooting.

Panus said the Castle Point shooting is the 14th homicide investigated by the department so far this year, compared to 12 at the same point last year. Panus said the cases are homicides in unincorporated areas of St. Louis County or in jurisdictions that ask the department's Crimes Against Persons unit to handle the investigation.

