ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was slain Monday morning in a domestic disturbance in north St. Louis County, police said.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Woodstream Court just before 6:30 a.m. Monday. They found a man dead inside the home.

Police haven't said how he died or released his name.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man was killed inside the home by someone he knew.