Man slain in double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a double shooting late Monday night in the 5400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The dead man hasn't been identified. The surviving victim was a 28-year-old man who was stable at a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Monday. The scene on Martin Luther King Drive is on the border of the Hamilton Heights and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Police were called about a shooting and arrived to find one man dead near a curb. He had been shot in the torso. The surviving victim had been shot in the leg.

