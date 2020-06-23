Man slain in double shooting in north St. Louis
0 comments

Man slain in double shooting in north St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a double shooting late Monday night in the 5400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The dead man hasn't been identified. The surviving victim was a 28-year-old man who was stable at a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Monday. The scene on Martin Luther King Drive is on the border of the Hamilton Heights and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Police were called about a shooting and arrived to find one man dead near a curb. He had been shot in the torso. The surviving victim had been shot in the leg.

Ambulance

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115

@kbellpd on Twitter

kbell@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports