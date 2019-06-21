PINE LAWN • The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a homicide Friday after a double shooting in Pine Lawn.
Police Chief John Buchannan of the North County Police Cooperative said the shooting was about 12:30 a.m. Friday near Cedarwood Avenue and Sexton Place. The area is about a block from Jennings Station Road.
Buchannan said police were called to the area after someone heard gunfire. Officers found two men on the ground. Both men appeared to be in their 30s, the chief said.
One of the shooting victims was dead. The other was rushed to a hospital. Buchannan did not have details on the survivor's injuries or condition.
Police have made no arrests in the case. The name of the man who died has not been released.