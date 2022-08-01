Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street.
Police found the unidentified victim dead just before 2 a.m., in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were immediately available.
At least 101 people have been slain this year in St. Louis, police said Monday. In all of last year, there were 199 homicides.
From staff reports
