Man slain in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis
Man slain in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead early Wednesday in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified victim was found about 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue.

He had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police released no additional information.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
Sports