Man slain in St. Louis, as homicide number climbs ahead of last year's pace

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning near Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.
The man died at the scene, in the 8700 block of North Broadway, after being shot about 10 a.m. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.
The killing was just outside Hickey Park, police said. Authorities have not released the man's name.
Police later found a car believe to have been involved in the shooting but the driver fled what officers tried to stop it. Tire spikes were deployed near Kingshighway and Page Boulevard, and two suspects were apprehended when they fled the car. No other information about them was released.
One officer was taken for a hospital for a knee injury while a second suffered a minor hand injury, police said.
Before Wednesday's killing, St. Louis had recorded 28 homicides so far this year, compared to 21 by the same time last year.
There were 262 people killed in all of 2020, which was the highest homicide rate in at least the past 50 years. Overworked homicide investigators struggled with the unprecedented workload, calling an especially violent summer "indescribable times."
The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. Because the population has dropped in the city, the homicide rate last year was higher.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.