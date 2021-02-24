Man slain in St. Louis, as homicide number climbs ahead of last year's pace

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning near Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The man died at the scene, in the 8700 block of North Broadway, after being shot about 10 a.m. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

The killing was just outside Hickey Park, police said. Authorities have not released the man's name.

Police later found a car believe to have been involved in the shooting but the driver fled what officers tried to stop it. Tire spikes were deployed near Kingshighway and Page Boulevard, and two suspects were apprehended when they fled the car. No other information about them was released.

One officer was taken for a hospital for a knee injury while a second suffered a minor hand injury, police said.

Before Wednesday's killing, St. Louis had recorded 28 homicides so far this year, compared to 21 by the same time last year.