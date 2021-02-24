 Skip to main content
Man slain in St. Louis, as homicide numbers climb ahead of last year's pace
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning near Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The man died at the scene, in the 8700 block of North Broadway, after being shot about 10 a.m. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

The killing was outside but not within the borders of Hickey Park, police said. Authorities released no other details, including the man's name.

Before this killing, St. Louis had recorded 28 homicides so far this year, compared to 21 in the same time last year.

There were 262 people killed in all of 2020, which was the highest homicide rate in any of the past 50 years. Overworked homicide investigators struggled with the unprecedented workload, calling an especially violent summer "indescribable times."

The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. Because the population has dropped in the city, the rate last year was higher.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
