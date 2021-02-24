Man slain in St. Louis, as homicide numbers climb ahead of last year's pace

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning near Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The man died at the scene, in the 8700 block of North Broadway, after being shot about 10 a.m. St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

The killing was outside but not within the borders of Hickey Park, police said. Authorities released no other details, including the man's name.

Before this killing, St. Louis had recorded 28 homicides so far this year, compared to 21 in the same time last year.

There were 262 people killed in all of 2020, which was the highest homicide rate in any of the past 50 years. Overworked homicide investigators struggled with the unprecedented workload, calling an especially violent summer "indescribable times."