A man was fatally shot early Tuesday inside a Waffle House restaurant in Berkeley.
No one is in custody for the killing, and police released no description of a suspect.
The man who died has not been identified. Police said he was 20 to 30 years old. St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said the man wasn't an employee.
The victim was inside the restaurant when he was hit. Panus said it appears that a shot was fired by someone outside the restaurant. One of the restaurant's windows was shattered.
Berkeley police were called to the shooting at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is at 4525 James S. McDonnell Boulevard.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Panus said Berkeley police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.