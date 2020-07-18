Man slain on sidewalk in Walnut Park East neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police on Saturday identified a man shot dead on a sidewalk Thursday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police identified the man as Jared McClenton, 27, St. Louis.

Officers responding to a shooting call about 10:40 p.m. Thursday found McClenton on the sidewalk of the 5700 block of Henner Avenue northeast of Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 70.

McClenton, who had been shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have information on potential suspects and did not release more details Saturday.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.