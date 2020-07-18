Man slain on sidewalk in Walnut Park East neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police on Saturday identified a man shot dead on a sidewalk Thursday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police identified the man as Jared McClenton, 27, St. Louis.
Officers responding to a shooting call about 10:40 p.m. Thursday found McClenton on the sidewalk of the 5700 block of Henner Avenue northeast of Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 70.
McClenton, who had been shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not have information on potential suspects and did not release more details Saturday.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
There have been six homicides this year in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to police. Overall crime in the neighborhood is up 18% this year, compared to the first six months of 2019.
As of Friday, police had recorded 133 homicides citywide so far this year, compared to 101 during the same time last year.
City officials said this week that a Cure Violence center will open next month in the Walnut Park area. The crime-reduction program works to deescalate conflicts and change attitudes about violence in crime-ridden areas.
McClenton lived in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue, police said, in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood.
