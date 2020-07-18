You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man slain on sidewalk in Walnut Park East neighborhood identified
0 comments

Man slain on sidewalk in Walnut Park East neighborhood identified

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police on Saturday identified a man shot dead on a sidewalk Thursday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis. 

Police identified the man as Jared McClenton, 27, St. Louis. 

Officers responding to a shooting call about 10:40 p.m. Thursday found McClenton on the sidewalk of the 5700 block of Henner Avenue northeast of Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 70.

McClenton, who had been shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police did not have information on potential suspects and did not release more details Saturday.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. 

There have been six homicides this year in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to police. Overall crime in the neighborhood is up 18% this year, compared to the first six months of 2019.

As of Friday, police had recorded 133 homicides citywide so far this year,  compared to 101 during the same time last year.

City officials said this week that a Cure Violence center will open next month in the Walnut Park area. The crime-reduction program works to deescalate conflicts and change attitudes about violence in crime-ridden areas.

McClenton lived in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue, police said, in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood. 

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2019 homicide map

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports