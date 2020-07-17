Man slain on sidewalk in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead on a sidewalk Thursday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was found about 10:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Henner Avenue, northeast of Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 70. The man died at the scene.

Police said they didn't know who killed him.

On Friday morning, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said there have been 133 homicides citywide so far this year, compared to 101 during the same time last year.

There have been six homicides this year in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, Woodling said. Overall crime in the neighborhood is up 18% this year, compared to the first six months of 2019.

City officials said this week that a Cure Violence center will open next month in the Walnut Park area. The crime-reduction program works to deescalate conflicts and change attitudes about violence in crime-ridden areas.

