Man slain overnight in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down early Thursday, not far from where a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot.

The unidentified man was shot several times in the back about 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Vandeventer and North Market avenues. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The man's name hasn't been released.

His killing was on the edge of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and the Greater Ville neighborhoods. The scene is about a mile northwest of where a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the 2800 block of Gamble Street three hours earlier.

Homicides in St. Louis are running about 35% higher than the same period last year.