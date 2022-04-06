Man slain, woman injured in double shooting in Forest Park Southeast neighborhood

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. with photos from the scene, arrest of man

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman was injured Wednesday morning in a double shooting in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue about 9:10 a.m., just off South Vandeventer Avenue.

They found a man shot dead inside a home. A woman was also shot but survived. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the case. Police were seen handcuffing a man on the sidewalk, but it wasn't immediately clear his connection to the shooting. Police have not said if they took a suspect into custody.

This is the second double shooting in the area since Sunday night. Wednesday's scene is about four blocks from where a woman was killed and a man was injured Sunday.

Shakena Williams, 42, died after being shot about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, near Kentucky Avenue, in The Grove area.

The Grove is an entertainment district stretching nearly a mile along Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer Avenue.

Williams ran for help to a nearby QuikTrip, at 904 South Vandeventer Avenue. Paramedics took Williams to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The suspected gunman is a 40-year-old man who also was shot. Police said he was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital before officers arrived. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell on Wednesday said there was no update in Williams' killing. She said the man hasn't been charged in the case.

Williams' killing was the first homicide of the year in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

