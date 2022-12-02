Man sleeping in vehicle dies when it catches fire in St. Louis

A man who was sleeping in the back seat of his car died when the vehicle caught fire early Friday in the city's West End neighborhood, police said.

Bomb and arson detectives are investigating, as is protocol when someone dies in a fire.

The 34-year-old man was found dead about 12:15 a.m. Friday in a burning vehicle that was parked in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue, said St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall.

His name was not released.

Police said the vehicle caught fire while he was apparently sleeping in the back seat. The cause of the fire is being investigated.