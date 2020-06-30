Man sodomized 5-year-old girl at O'Fallon, Mo., home, charges say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from Montgomery City, Missouri, has been charged with sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl at a home in O'Fallon.
Donnell R. Jackson, 28, of the 900 block of Fairview Court, was charged Monday with one count of statutory sodomy. Charges say that the girl reported to relatives that between March 21 and April 12, Jackson took her into a bathroom alone and sexually abused her with the lights off in order to teach her not to be afraid of the dark.
Jackson's bail was set at $25,000 cash. No lawyer was listed for Jackson in court records.
