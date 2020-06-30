You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man sodomized 5-year-old girl at O'Fallon, Mo., home, charges say
0 comments

Man sodomized 5-year-old girl at O'Fallon, Mo., home, charges say

Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from Montgomery City, Missouri, has been charged with sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl at a home in O'Fallon.

Donnell R. Jackson, 28, of the 900 block of Fairview Court, was charged Monday with one count of statutory sodomy. Charges say that the girl reported to relatives that between March 21 and April 12, Jackson took her into a bathroom alone and sexually abused her with the lights off in order to teach her not to be afraid of the dark.

Jackson's bail was set at $25,000 cash. No lawyer was listed for Jackson in court records.

Donnell R. Jackson

Donnell R. Jackson was charged Monday, June 29, 2020, with one count of statutory sodomy.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports