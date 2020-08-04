Man sold fatal dose of fentanyl at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, feds say

ST. CHARLES — A man from Wright City has admitted selling a dose of fentanyl at the Ameristar Casino that killed someone Sunday, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Ledra A. Craig, 43, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday with distribution of fentanyl.

The investigation began after two men passed out in a car Sunday morning. The car rolled down a St. Charles street and into someone's yard, charging documents say. Police and medical personnel were only able to revive one of the men, who later told investigators that the pair bought what they thought was cocaine from someone at the casino. Police found surveillance video showing Craig selling something to the two men, charging documents say, and an undercover officer then bought $400 worth of fentanyl from Craig.

After police arrested Craig, he said he sold fake fentanyl to the officer, charging documents say. He said he met the men in the casino elevator and admitted selling them fentanyl, but said he told them what it was and that it was not cocaine, the charges say.

No lawyer is yet listed for Craig.

