CHESTERFIELD — Police on Monday said they're searching for a man who they believe stole jewelry from a Macy's store and who's also a person of interest in a suspicious fire that was set at a nearby Target.
The man seen on security footage is suspected of stealing about $45,000 to $50,000 in jewelry Saturday from the Macy's in Chesterfield Mall located off Interstate 64 and Clarkson Road.
Earlier that same afternoon, a suspicious fire triggered an emergency evacuation of a Target at 40 THF Blvd., two miles west of the mall.
Firefighters arrived about 5:30 p.m. to find that Target employees had used fire extinguishers to quell the blaze started in the bedding section of the store, fire officials said. No one was injured.
"The store remains temporarily closed as we assess and clean up the damage caused to our building and products, and will likely remain closed until mid-December," a Target spokesperson said in an email.