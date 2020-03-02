Man sought in Walgreens parking lot shooting in Wentzville caught and charged

WENTZVILLE — The suspect in a non-fatal shooting in a Walgreens parking lot has been charged and jailed, police said Monday.
Mitchell Andrews, 25, was caught in the 2600 block of Mette road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday after a passerby alerted police.
Andrews has been charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Wentzville police have been searching for Andrews since Friday morning after he allegedly shot another man in the arm after a “verbal altercation” at the Walgreens in the 1000 block of Meyer Road and fled from the scene.
The wounded man was treated at the scene and released, police said.
Police said Andrews is known to frequent parks, empty church parking lots, dead end streets and other secluded areas in the evenings.