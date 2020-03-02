Man sought in Walgreens parking lot shooting in Wentzville caught and charged

WENTZVILLE — The suspect in a non-fatal shooting in a Walgreens parking lot has been charged and jailed, police said Monday.

Mitchell Andrews, 25, was caught in the 2600 block of Mette road shortly before 5 p.m. Monday after a passerby alerted police.

Andrews has been charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Wentzville police have been searching for Andrews since Friday morning after he allegedly shot another man in the arm after a “verbal altercation” at the Walgreens in the 1000 block of Meyer Road and fled from the scene.

The wounded man was treated at the scene and released, police said.