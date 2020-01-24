Man stabbed Affton housemate during fight over money, police say

AFFTON — A 37-year-old man was charged Friday on allegations that a dispute over money prompted him to fatally stab a man he had been living with in Affton, police said.

Quentin Jackson, who police describe as homeless, faces charges of second-degree murder, stealing a motor vehicle and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Justin Leeman, 41.

Jackson admitted to police that he stabbed Leeman in the neck Jan. 13 during an argument over money at the home where they both lived in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue, according to charging documents.

He also told investigators he then stole Leeman's car, police said. An investigation found Jackson's DNA on the knife used in the stabbing and blood on his clothing and in the stolen car, according to court documents.

Jackson was at the St. Louis County Justice Center on Friday on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Leeman's friend, Maria Terry, told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that he regularly rented out a room in the home. She added that she'll remember him for his kindness and generosity.

"He was always trying to save the lost," she said. "He would befriend people on the fringes of society — the addicts who were derelicts, those who had nothing to offer."