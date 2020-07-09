Man stabbed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was stabbed Thursday evening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The man was stabbed just before 8 p.m. at Terminal 1. The suspect ran off toward a MetroLink stop, said a spokesperson for St. Louis County police.

The stabbing appeared to be unprovoked. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Edmundson police and airport police have identified the suspect, but he is not in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.