Man stabbed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was stabbed Thursday evening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. 

The man was stabbed just before 8 p.m. at Terminal 1. The suspect ran off toward a MetroLink stop, said a spokesperson for St. Louis County police. 

The stabbing appeared to be unprovoked. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and his condition is unknown. 

Edmundson police and airport police have identified the suspect, but he is not in custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

