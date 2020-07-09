Man stabbed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was stabbed Thursday evening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The man was stabbed just before 8 p.m. at Terminal 1. The suspect ran off toward a MetroLink stop, said a spokesperson for St. Louis County police.
The stabbing appeared to be unprovoked. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.
Edmundson police and airport police have identified the suspect, but he is not in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
